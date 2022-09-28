  • Tuesday, 27th September, 2022

Union Bank Partners Firm on Financial Inclusion Drive

Business | 26 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank in its commitment to driving financial inclusion in Nigeria,  has partnered with WACOT Rice Limited, a rice processing company, to financially include 6,000 local small-scale farmers in Kebbi State.

The Kebbi Financial Inclusion Drive (KFID), which will cover four Local Government Areas – Argungu, Augie, Suru, and Dandi is a critical part of WACOT’s Argungu Outgrower Expansion Project funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) West Africa Trade Hub. This program is set to resolve the overwhelming financial inclusion deficit within rural communities in Kebbi.

Union Bank in a statement noted that the financial inclusion initiative is being implemented with technical support from National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to help the farmers acquire the relevant documentation and identification required to open bank accounts. 

It added that Union Bank will facilitate account opening and expand its agency banking network to cover the areas while supporting its agents on ground with digital banking solutions to enable seamless transacting and account management.

Chairman WACOT and Board Chair, Union Bank, Mr. Farouk Gumel was on ground in Kebbi State to kick off the drive and paid a visit to the Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to discuss expanding the programme state-wide. 

