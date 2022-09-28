Mudiame University Wins AEP Award for Development, Scholarships 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Founder of Mudiame University, Irrua, Prof. Sunny Eromosele has been offered an outstanding performance award by the Association of Esan Professionals (AEP) for contribution to growth and development, especially the provision of multiple scholarships for Nigerians and quality education .

The award, which was also in recognition of the establishment of Mudiame University located in Esan in Edo State came weeks after the founder offered scholarships to qualified Nigerians with priority for students in the region in an attempt to improve access to quality education in the country.

Coupled with an Employment Guarantee Policy, where all first class graduates in the school are offered automatic employment, and possible exchange programme with universities abroad, the school had in a release said payment of tuition fees would be allowed in installment to assuage the impacts of the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Speaking while receiving the award in Lagos, Eromosele stressed the to bridge the gap in the Nigerian educational sector, adding that the priority of Mudiame University is not all about providing certificate to students but building market ready students as well as entrepreneurs, who would push Nigeria and other African countries from import dependency to an export oriented market.

Eromosele, while appreciating the award noted that the school is ready to grant more scholarships to as many students as possible and provide a platform to develop the different sectors of the country.

He noted that the university was situated in Esan not only to develop the community but to ensure that students from across the world study in a peaceful and conducive environment, which the region offers.

While AEP had at the event launched a N250 million Education Trust Fundraising to improve the standard of secondary education in Esan communities, President of AEP, Mr. Efe Akhigbe, noted that Eromosele was awarded for his outstanding contributions to the development of Esanland and its people.