  • Wednesday, 28th September, 2022

Lawan Loses, as Court Declares Machina APC Yobe North Senatorial Candidate

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

The Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Machina as the candidate for Yobe North senatorial candidate.

Delivering judgment, Justice Fadimatu Aminu, also directed the APC to submit Machina’s name to the INEC as the rightful winner of the party’s May 28 primary election in the district.

She held that the ”phantom June 9 primary election” that produced Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, as the winner and candidate, was a “nullity” because INEC did not monitor the election.

Aminu also discountenanced the claim that the case was statute bar, saying the cause of action arose on June 17, not May 28.

The judge said Machina, the plaintiff, approached the court when he discovered that the first defendant, APC, had forwarded Lawan’s name to INEC as its candidate.

She, therefore, said the constitutional requirement of filing the case not later than 14 days from the election was not applicable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that on June 22, Machina instituted the case, seeking an order to compel APC to declare him as the candidate of the District and send his name to INEC for publication.

He told the court that he won the May 28 primary election unopposed, declared winner by INEC and his certificate of return was duly issued to him.(NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.