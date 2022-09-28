2,300 Benefit from Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s Eye Care Services in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



As part of effort to reduce numbers of victims of vision impairment in Nigeria, about 2,365 persons benefitted from the free eye care services that were organised by O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, which was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State’s capital.

The health services was one of the activities to mark the 21st anniversary of the foundation that was established in 2001 to salvage the problems and challenges of humanity by meeting the needs of the less privileges at the rural and urban areas across the Niger Delta region, and Nigeria at large.

The eye care team at the programme includes optometrists, ophthalmologists, nurses and other health practitioners who attended to people with vision problems free of charge.

THISDAY observed that the beneficiaries where screened, diagnosed, provided with medicines and glasses, while about 214 persons with serious cases were scheduled for surgeries at the expense of the foundation.

Speaking on the event which lasted for three days, Dr. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, founder of the organisation, explained that the goal of the eye care clinic was to help prevent vision impairment and blindness in Nigeria by encouraging timely access to quality eye care and rehabilitation.

She noted that the foundation is offering other medical services free of charge to the masses with the intent to ensuring healthy life and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.

Lulu-Briggs disclosed that the foundation has hosted 36 free eye care services across the country with over 29,600 beneficiaries so far.

She explained that “the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s goal is to help prevent vision impairment and blindness in Nigeria by encouraging timely access to quality eye care a d rehabilitation. This is part of our commitment to improve access to quality health care in underserved communities in line with the UN Sustainable Goal number three; which seeks to ensure healthy life and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.

“Since 2005 we have worked to achieve this objective by routinely including eye care clinic in our free medical missions. Through them we have proved 36 eye care clinics across the Niger Delta during which we have provided screening, surgeries, medications and dispensed 29696 classes and raise awareness about the importance of preventive eye care in 15 local government areas of Rivers State.

“Over the years, some of the interesting feedback we have received is that patients with impairment challenge were cured, many of them have had ineffective eye care. These were resolved and effectively treated. This is an indication for quality eye care services in our community. This is one of the reasons we are holding this free eye care clinic as we commence our 21st anniversary of our operations.”

She regretted that Nigeria routine eye check are uncommon, access to quality eye care is constraint by the wider challenges in the healthcare system, stressing that “even though we tend to take our vision for granted, sight is the most prominent of human senses. It is central to every aspect of our lives.”

Lulu-Briggs assured that “we at the O. B. Lulu-Briggs are committed to providing free health care within Nigeria. We will also be actively doing more globally through our membership in the alliance of NGOs and Civil Society Organisations for South-south corporation and other partnership we are nurturing.”

One of the optometrists who spoke with THISDAY at the event, Dr. Amadi Chikezie Christopher, said that 10 doctors, ophthalmologists were on ground to attend to the patients.

Christopher said: “We have been seeing patients since three days, doing a comprehensive eye check and also refer any person that has severe case to ophthalmologist for eye surgery or for further investigation.

“So we do them visual acuity (VA), every individual is supposed to see clearly at 40 feet distance. So if one is not seeing clearly from a far distance the persons VA is either low or may have reflective error. So, we prefer to give glasses to that person to see clearly at six meters distance.”

Some of the beneficiaries that spoke with THISDAY appreciated the foundation for the free medical care given to them.

Beriye George, who had problem of itching and watering of the eyes, said: “The Lulu-Briggs Foundation tried very well by providing the medical services. I really want other organisations to emulate them and help the people. Look at thousands of people entering here for free eye care. In Nigeria everybody has one sickness or the other but we need help to live a healthy life, many people cannot afford hospital bills.”

Also, Abigail Barango, who was given drugs and glasses after diagnosis expressed “They are really doing a nice job and I want to thank Lulu-Briggs Foundation. I pray that God will bless the organiser for doing this thing, is not really easy, you can see the crowd. They don’t look at the faces, the organisers treat everybody equal.