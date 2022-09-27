  • Monday, 26th September, 2022

UNILAG, ABD Foundation Sign MoU on Glass Innovation, Research 

Bennett Oghifo

The Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe recently hosted the Organising  Committee of the United Nations  International Year of Glass 2022.

The IYoG 2022 events are organised by Arcline Beehive Design Foundation (ABDF) in collaboration with the University of Lagos, supported by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC), United Nations International Development Organization (UNIDO) and Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

The highlight of the visit, led by Arc. Adeolu Okulaja, the CEO and Chair Board of Trustees of ABDF, was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Members of the Committee, led by Okulaja were received in the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Senate House.

The Team Lead remarked that their visit was centered on activities to commemorate the International Year of Glass (IYoG) 2022.

Okulaja explained that the vision of the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYoG 2022) was to demonstrate the role of glass in advancing civilization, as well as celebrate the past, present, and future of the transformative material.

According to him, activities to celebrate IYoG 2022 include international glass science and art festivals and informative workshops.

He noted that the events would highlight the rich history of glass as a material, and its links with arts and culture.

While expressing appreciation to the Vice Chancellor for the University’s support, Okulaja reiterated the need for collaborative research on the unparalleled versatility and technical capabilities of glass.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor thanked the team for their interest in stimulating research on glass amongst organisations in education, industry, and the public domain.

