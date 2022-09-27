2023: Tinubu-Shettima Supporters Hold One-Million-Man Walk in Lagos

Segun James

As the nationwide political campaigns begin tomorrow, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos, defied early morning downpour yesterday to stage a solidarity walk in support of the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima in the 2023 election.

Lagos State Coordinator, Nigeria for BAT. Dr. Oyeyemi Ayoola, disclosed that the solidarity walk is aimed at mobilising support for APC candidates, especially the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

She added that it was intended to show to the world that Senator Tinubu has millions of foot soldiers that are ready to work for the success of his presidential ambition.

The solidarity walk tagged: ‘One million persons walk for Tinubu organised by the Lagos state chapter of Nigeria for BAT at the Teslim Balogun stadium, Lagos, had in attendance members of the party from across the 20 Local government areas and 37 LCDAs in the state, body of Nigerian Nurses, representatives of Persons Living With Disabilities, market women and artisans, Nollywood Yoruba actors and representatives of all tertiary institutions in Lagos state.

She said: “This is to mobilise people from the grass root for the support of our presidential candidate, Senator Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Nigeria for BAT is a grass root movement for the APC candidates. Senator Tinubu has done a lot for Lagos State to deserve being the president of the country. In the area of education, he has done a lot to fund education when he was governor. Same goes to all other sectors of the state. Tinubu is a leader of leaders.”

“We had the walk this morning but because of the rain and the traffic gridlock, we had to cut it short from Alaka bus stop to Teslim Balogun stadium. It was indeed a success. It had in attendance the voting population, the youth and professional bodies in the state and representatives of tertiary institutions in the state. Market women and artisans were not exempted too. I am therefore appealing to those that are yet to get their PVCs to do so to bring to an end major challenge bedeviling the country,” she added.

Representative of Iyaloja General of Lagos, Folashade Ojo, appealed to all market women to vote for all candidates of the APC and not cast their votes for the opposition parties.

She said: “In the last 20 years, I have been everywhere, including Abuja campaigning for our party. And I can boldly say that our efforts have been productive except for those that are not contented. I am appealing to all of us to vote for our leader, Senator Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party in 2023. For those of our members that are yet to collect their PVCs, please do so.

All market women must ensure to collect their permanent voter cards and vote for the right candidates. We are ready to provide food for everyone on that day because we have been doing it and this coming election will not be an exception,” she said.

Nigerian nurses under the umbrella body of Nurses for BAT, were also represented at the event. Their spokesperson said: “We are here to show solidarity support to our father, Senator Bola Tinubu. We are in support of his ambition. We believe in him because he has the strength and competence to take Nigeria to the promised land. Nigerian nurses believe in him and by the grace of God, he will become the next president of Nigeria come 2023. We want an end to brain drain. Our nurses are travelling out of the country to work but here we are believing in him because we know under his presidency, the healthcare sector will improve.”

Former Student union leader at the Lagos State University and an aspirant to the Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon Moshood Aluko, said: “Tinubu has been pushing everybody in the last 16 years. It is time we come out to support our leader and other candidates for a greater Nigeria.”

First female Speaker, Students’ Union Government, LASU and a Nollywood actor, Hon. Olamipo Bamgbopa, said: “When it comes to movement and struggle, women are always at the forefront. The administration of Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state is a government that made women leaders at the apex body. It is not just for the youths but for the female folks. We have to flow with the tide because BAT is for women. We have to support him and other candidates.”

Representative of LASUTech, Comrade Kehinde Olayemi said: “We are here to canvass for votes for our presidential candidate in the person of BAT and other candidates. He is the only candidate that has been going around Nigeria to make the difference. We believe we will achieve our goal. From the very beginning, history has been made and this shall continue with victory for the party come 2023. This is a journey that is going to be very successful.”