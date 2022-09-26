Stop Fanning Embers of Discord Amongst Niger Deltans, Group Cautions Itsekiri Leader

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Coalition for Niger Deltans (CND), has cautioned the Itsekiri Leader, Chief (Mrs.) Rita-Lori Ogbebor, against fanning embers of discord amongst the various ethnic groups in the Niger Delta region over award of surveillance contracts and constitution of board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group, in a statement issued in Warri yesterday and signed by its President, Tareware Tamarapreye, and Secretary, Mr. Meschach Bebenimibo, expressed displeasure over Ogbebor’s constant opposition to federal government’s policies that benefitted the generality of the people of the region.

The CND recalled Ogbebor’s several publications in recent times against the award of N48 billion surveillance contracts to a former lLader of Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Mr. Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), and her defence of the delay in the constitution of the board of the NDDC by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group noted that the Itsekiri leader’s recent outbursts and opposition to the surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo’s company by asking the federal government to revoke it was in bad taste and exhibit her hatred to Ijaw people.

It recalled that a similar contract was awarded to a firm in which the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, has an interest without any opposition from other ethnic groups, particularly from the Ijaws and wondered why the Itsekiri leader would be against that of Tompolo’s company.

The group challenged Ogbebor to rise up and protect the interests of all Niger Deltans at all times by emulating Tompolo, who after winning the surveillance contract, still sublet part of it to Mr. Ayiri Emami, an Itsekiri, in his determination to carry everyone along.

The CND also faulted her claim that the NDDC’s board, which was appointed by President Buhari in October 2019 and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on November 5 2019, is being delayed because of “pending court cases.”