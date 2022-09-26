 RESULTS, THE VOICE OF LEADERSHIP

Any leadership that does not bring about better living conditions is no leadership, writes

LINUS OKORIE

The world is tired of those who talk all day without results. There is a race of nations all competing to deliver progress to their citizens. Nations of the world are moving at jet speed, providing infrastructure that will continue to guarantee productivity and prosperity of their citizens. These leaders are driven by the pursuit of legacy and they achieve this goal with clear results. We must as a people move away from political opportunisms, propaganda, sycophancy and celebration of mediocrity to the business of quality governance that generates sustainable results.

The Nigerian people are currently overwhelmingly dissatisfied with the results that are being generated by the different levels of government. The people are simply saying that they have not seen much progress in their lives. What the Nigerian people are re-echoing is that they need to see more positive results in their daily living and environment.

There is a renewed sense of urgency for total transformation in the quality of life of over one hundred and ninety million people. This transformation should be felt by the people in terms of huge improvement in their lives.

The greatest test of leadership is results. If there is confusion in any organization and a leader emerges, there is calm. The responsibility of leadership is to take an organization from lack to plenty; to take the people from a disadvantaged position to a position of strength. Leadership can therefore be likened to a beautiful woman. If you see her, you know she exists. It is not possible for us to enjoy a leadership experience without physical transformation. Any leadership that does not bring about better living conditions is no leadership at all.

Singapore had a condition that was similar to ours in the sixties. They came out of their state of poverty when somebody decided to provide great leadership that has since transformed their nation from a third to a first world nation. Leadership made the difference. First of all, the attitude was transformed then physical transformation followed. You simply would not imagine what has become of a small nation with little land space but great leadership capital skills. That is the way to go.

Most of our leaders who occupy public offices and are crazy for respect must know that the fastest way to gain honour is through problem solving. Throughout history great leaders have always emerged from crises situations to become very influential because they solved problems.

I challenge every one that is in one leadership position or the other to spend time to review the quality of their results. When you begin to produce results as a leader, you inspire followership. A leadership that produces results has the capacity to inspire loyalty. Dr Myles Munroe defined leadership as the ability to persuade, motivate, move, a group of people towards a particular direction or goal via inspiration and not intimidation or manipulation. The people just follow because their needs are met, because they feel cared for. They follow because their hearts are touched by the very visible results they see. No wonder Robert Gleen Leef captured it in his famous statement, “the only test of leadership is that somebody follows.” When your results become sustainable, then your legacy becomes sure.

When your leadership has got results, it shuts down opposition. I have always advised those who have the responsibility to lead not to bother themselves with the negative comments that follow the right decisions they make. They must refuse to be distracted because when leadership originates from a heart that is full of focus, it generates huge results that have a way of impacting society and at the same time shuts the mouth of negative critics.

For everyone who has found a platform to make decisions on behalf of others, your watch word must be result. Leadership is not bestowed but rather earned. This goes a long way to reinforce that the price of greatness is responsibility to the people you are leading. Not a single person whose name is worth remembering lived a life of ease. They all had one thing in common – the quest for achievement and results. Men and women who desire to make a difference put their lives on the line to achieve results not for themselves but for the common good.

There is a clear connection between quality leaders and great results. The more quality leaders emerge in all segment of society and all levels of governance, the better results we have.

If Nigeria must produce great results, we must produce leaders for our nation. We must create an electoral process that generates great results in terms of delivering transparent, free and fair elections. We must organize all stakeholders who are part of the value chain in conducting elections to see their work as fundamental to rescuing our country from the path of decline. If this is achieved, we are half way gone in getting the results we need as a prosperous nation.

The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a few months ago, made a commitment during his democracy speech to Nigerians that he would ensure a free and fair election in 2023. The president again in his last address to the United Nations recommitted himself to leaving a legacy of a free and fair election in Nigeria come 2023. When that happens, President Muhammad Buhari would have left a legacy that would make him a great hero in Nigeria and across the world.

This singular action will distinguish him as a leader that inspired huge transformation. That effort alone will motivate good and quality Nigerians who have refused to participate in the electoral process because of the inherent dangers to become involved. This will also discourage the ‘business as usual politicians’ from taking Nigerians for granted. This will revive the spirit of hope amongst Nigerians who will be willing to go to the polls to choose leaders at all the levels of government. The moment we have men and women of principle become our principal leaders, Nigeria will join the league of nations that have moved from third to first world.

As I conclude, let me call on young Nigerians to stop wasting their time and resources on the mundane and vanities of this world. I implore them to deepen their knowledge on sound leadership skills so that they will be able to provide solutions to the challenges our nation is bogged with. This is the only way they can take responsibility to lead our great nation now and in the future.

Nigeria is a great nation.

Great people of Nigeria, you must remember that if a person does not have a purpose for waking up, sleeping becomes interesting.

Okorie is a leadership development expert spanning 27 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre

