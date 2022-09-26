Presidential Campaign: Atiku Appoints Saraki, Anyim, Secondus, Shekarau as Advisers

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has appointed former Senate President Bukola Saraki and six others as Special Advisers in his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign team.

Abubakar said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe in Abuja on Monday, saying that the appointments were aimed at strengthening the team.

“Saraki is appointed as Special Envoy to the PDP presidential candidate, while Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim is appointed as Special Adviser.

“Others appointed as Special Advisers are Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau; former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun and Sen. Ehigie Uzamere.

“Former PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus has also been appointed as a Technical Adviser to the presidential candidate, ” he said.

Abubakar said that all the appointments took immediate effect.

He charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign recorded resounding success in the 2023 election.(NAN)