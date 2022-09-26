  • Monday, 26th September, 2022

Presidential Campaign: Atiku Appoints Saraki, Anyim, Secondus, Shekarau as Advisers

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has appointed former Senate President Bukola Saraki and six others as Special Advisers in his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign team.

Abubakar said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe in Abuja on Monday, saying that the appointments were aimed at strengthening the team.
“Saraki is appointed as Special Envoy to the PDP presidential candidate, while Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim is appointed as Special Adviser.
“Others appointed as Special Advisers are Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau; former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun and Sen. Ehigie Uzamere.
“Former PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus has also been appointed as a Technical Adviser to the presidential candidate, ” he said.
Abubakar said that all the appointments took immediate effect.

He charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign recorded resounding success in the 2023 election.(NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.