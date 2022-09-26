Presidency Denies Calling for Removal of Keyamo as APC Campaign Spokesman 

*Says fake news aimed to defame party

*Insists Buhari, Tinubu satisfied with Keyamo’s performance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency Monday described as fake news an online report that President Muhammadu Buhari had called for the removal of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, as spokesmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, in reaction to the report by the online newspaper, stressed that the unfounded report was part of conspiracy theories being hatched by detractors to defame the ruling party.

He noted that both President Muhammadu Buhari and APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, are very satisfied with Keyamo’s performance as campaign spokesman.

Full details of Shehu’s reaction:

“The news that President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the removal of Festus Keyamo, SAN as a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council is fake news.

“Both President Buhari and the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are happy with the job Keyamo is doing, and with the general set up of the impending campaign, which has already become an example for other parties.

“We aware that conspiracy theories are being hatched with a ripple effect to defame our party leaders and hold back the campaign. Supporters of our candidates should not pay attention to “news” from these fountains of false narratives”.