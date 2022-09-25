National Troupe Set to Perform ‘Echoes of the Drum’

Yinka Olatunbosun



A stage play written by Ola Awakan and directed by Mike Anyanwu and titled Echoes of the Drums, is billed to be performed by the National Troupe of Nigeria. The play, which explores themes in unity, love and diversity, will be staged on Thursday September 29, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos and is open to the general public for a fee.

It uses drum instrumentation in storytelling to transmit relevant and timely messages at this dire moment in Nigeria’s history.

Speaking on the production which follows the successful staging of the Unity play titled Strings, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NTN Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, reiterated that by staging Echoes of the Drum, the National Troupe of Nigeria will be lending a voice of contribution to peace, brotherliness and love within the diverse cultures and ethnicity in Nigeria. The AD/CEO also stated the play will provide over 500 job opportunities by engaging our teeming youths within the theatre and by extension the creative industry.

The National Troupe of Nigeria is Nigeria’s apex performing arts agency of the Federal government. It was established in 1991 to promote and project Nigeria’s diverse rich cultural heritage in music, dance and drama and indeed in any other performative expression.