  • Sunday, 25th September, 2022

National Troupe Set to Perform ‘Echoes of the Drum’

Life & Style | 8 hours ago

Yinka  Olatunbosun

A stage play written by Ola Awakan and directed by Mike Anyanwu and titled Echoes of the Drums, is billed to be performed by the National Troupe of Nigeria. The play, which explores themes in unity, love and diversity, will be staged on Thursday September 29, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos and is open to the general public for a fee.

It uses drum instrumentation in storytelling to transmit relevant and timely messages at this dire moment in Nigeria’s history. 

Speaking on the production which follows the successful staging of the Unity play titled Strings, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NTN Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, reiterated that by staging Echoes of the Drum, the National Troupe of Nigeria will be lending a voice of contribution to peace, brotherliness and love within the diverse cultures and ethnicity in Nigeria. The AD/CEO also stated the play will provide over 500 job opportunities by engaging our teeming youths within the theatre and by extension the creative industry. 

The National Troupe of Nigeria is Nigeria’s apex performing arts agency of the Federal government. It was established in 1991 to promote and project Nigeria’s diverse rich cultural heritage in music, dance and drama and indeed in any other performative expression.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.