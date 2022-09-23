2023: Tinubu Has Proven Track Records of Progressive Governance, Says APC Group

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders has called on young Nigerians not to allow their emotions to deny them the chance of rallying round the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who it said has a proven track record of progressive governance.

It said for a very long time, Nigerian youths have not been given their pride of place in the society especially in governance and public administration, but assured that this would not be the case with Tinubu’s government as he recognises the enormous potential in the Nigerian youth and middle aged needed to build the country that works for everyone.

The Convener of the group, Mr. Aliyu Audu, stated this yesterday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, “We must not let emotions deny us the chance of rallying round the right leader for the tasks ahead based on demonstrated visionary leadership, competence, capacity, character and Content. The nation is ours and it is our responsibility to build it in ways that serve the interest of the majority of the citizens working with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a leader with proven track records of progressive governance.

Aliyu also described the appointment of Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello as National Youth Coordinator for the APC Presidential Campaign as a call on Nigerian youths to gravitate towards a common goal.

He said the appointment did not come to them as a surprise as the party standard- bearer, Tinubu, has demonstrated over the years, his ability to identify individuals that have the wherewithal to deliver on any given task.

Aliyu stated: “It is with a deep sense and heart of appreciation that we thank Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for giving recognition to whom it is due, in line with his proven commitment to reward hard work, loyalty and the enthronement of meritocracy in public administration in consonance with his track records.

“The APC young stakeholders put it on record that the choice of Bello as the National Youth Coordinator is a good omen to the success of the party in the forthcoming election.”

The group noted that Bello was not only the most qualified for that assignment, his connection with the youthful population of the nation puts him ahead of any other person.

It stressed that Bello as the representative and face of the youth in politics and government has built a strong base of his primary demography by working well with them at every given opportunity.

The group added that he has demonstrated this by the roles he had played in various capacities involving the youth, adding that he brought millions of youth into the APC when he chaired the party’s Women and Youth Mobilisation and Sensitisation Committee in 2020.

It noted: “It is also on record that Governor Bello, has appointed more youth and women into top offices since his coming into power and has given many more young and Middle aged people opportunity to excel in the government more than any other in the present Democratic dispensation.

“This is not only because he is youthful himself, but because he recognizes the energy and the innovative spirits of the youths and the need for their inclusion in planning and building the Nigeria of our collective dreams by way of mentorship and giving opportunities to showcase their leadership skills in a patriotic manner.