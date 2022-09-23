2023: Oyo Youth Group Backs Re-election of Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



A youth group, South-west Elite Youths Vanguard, in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, yesterday threw its weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The Coordinator of the group, Ayokunnu Ayoade, while speaking at a solidarity rally, held in Ibadan, said the youths are proud of the governor who according to him is a good ambassador of the local government and Oyo State as a whole.

According to him, the rally became necessary for them to appreciate, mobilise and support Makinde towards the realisation of his 2023 re-election, noting that the governor has good chances of returning in 2023 considering what he has been doing since he became the governor of the state.

Ayoade, however, urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resolve their differences and embrace one another so that the party can emerge victorious during the 2023 general elections both at the state and national

levels.

The Chairman, Ona-Ara Local Government Area, Hon. Musbau Adeshina Sanusi, in his remarks, said youths, residents and indigenes of the council would give their support to the governor, noting that Makinde’s kinsmen are ready to deliver the local government votes to him for meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people in the state.

He said: “Being an indigene of Ona-Ara, we are proud of Governor Makinde going by some projects he has done in this local government and Oyo State, he deserves our votes. Successive governments have ignored some of the projects that are dear to us particularly roads, we have been neglected for so long but we are happy that the governor gave us recognition in the local government and Inukan LCDA.

“The road we are standing has been in bad condition for the past 15 years with the people enduring the hardship but the governor has started work on it. This and more are the reasons why the Southwest Elite Youths Vanguard and other youths in the council in collaboration with the Chairman of the local government are putting up this rally to show that we are behind Governor Makinde.”