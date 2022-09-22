Police Smashes Robbery Gang, Arrest Housewife over Husband’s Murder in Kebbi

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi



The Kebbi State Police Command announced yesterday the arrest a member of notorious armed robbery gang operating along Bena/Mairairai Road in southern part of Kebbi State.

The police command also apprehended a housewife suspected to have murdered her husband in Birnin Kebbi area of the state.

While addressing journalists at the command’s police headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Magaji Kontagora, said that the armed robbery gang robbed and attacked one Tasiu Magaji Kassalle, shot one Mikail Ibrahim dead and made away with their motorcycles, four bags of fertilizer and the sum of N1,950.

Kontagora said that police detectives swung into action, trailed and arrested one of the gang member, Mr. Muhammed Lawali (aka Kaska).

He disclosed that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, adding that one single barrel gun and a matchet were recovered from the suspect.

In the same vein, the police commissioner said that the command has apprehended a housewife suspected to have killed her husband, one Mr. Attahiru Ibrahim at Aliero Quarters area of Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the police had received a distress call from one of the neighbors, Habibu Isah, claiming he heard strange noise from one of the houses in the quarters.

The CP said that when police operatives arrived at the scene they met the man in pool of his blood and was confirmed dead by a doctor.

He explained that the police discovered his wife, Farida Abubakar, from where she was hiding and she was arrested and interrogated. He said the woman would be charged to court after police investigation.