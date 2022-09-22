Flood Kills 23, Destroys 14,496  Farms in  Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has declared that flooding has destroyed 14,496 farms in five local government areas in Kano State.

The Director General of the NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Ahmed Habib, disclosed this during an ‘on-the-spot’ assessment tour of communities affected by the flood in Warawa and Wudil Local Governments of Kano State.

According to him, areas affected by the flood that washed away their farmland included Bebeji 1,405 farms, Rano 260 farms and Dawakin Kudu Local Government. 5,775.

He explained that 1,113 farms were washed away in Warawa Gishiri Wuya; Larabar Gadon Sarki 1,135 farms, and Wudil 4,808 farms were washed away by the flood.

He assured that the assessment report would be compiled and submitted to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his address, the Executive Secretary of Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Saleh Aliyu Jili, explained that the increase in farm floods was a result of the spillway of Tiga Dam.

He explained that 23 people died in 11 out of 19 local government areas affected by the flood in the state.

The executive secretary commended NEMA for their intervention, and assured that the state government is seriously concerned over the incident.