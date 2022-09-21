  • Tuesday, 20th September, 2022

Dominant Abuja Boys Coming for Lagos Tennis Cup

Five Abuja-based players will be competing for the 2022 Lagos Tennis Cup title when the tournament starts from September 27 to October 02 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

This leaves just three slots in the men’s category to players outside the Federal Capital Territory. 

Leading the Abuja contingent will be defending champion Uche Oparaoji, currently ranked No.6, and top seed and Nigeria No.1, Henry Atseye. Others are Nonso Madueke, ranked No.4, Lawal Peter, ranked No.5 and the 7th ranked Thomas Otu.

The Abuja boys have dominated recent national tennis events, but they will however be facing stiff opposition from the explosive teen star Wilson Igbinovia who leads a two-man Lagos cast that includes Phillip Abayomi.

The 19-year-old, whose family has a history of producing top tennis talents, including his uncle and former Nigeria No.1 Jonathan Igbinovia, will also have the advantage of playing on home turf as he grew up on the courts of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club where his father is a member.

Arguably the most exciting men’s talent in the country today, Wilson is currently ranked No.2. 

Completing the men’s draw will be Owerri-based Chima Michael who is ranked No.9 but makes the draw as third ranked Imeh Joseph is suspended. 

