  • Tuesday, 20th September, 2022

Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval for N402bn to Settle Debts Owed Exporters, States

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

* Replaces Gambo with Lamido on Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Commission Board 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, in separate letters of requests Moday, urged the Senate to approve the issuance of promissory notes totalling over N402 billion.

The first request amounting to N375 billion, was read at plenary by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and it was meant to settle outstanding claims owed various exporters.

Other similar debts payment requests, contained in the letter, was to be routed through Debt Management Office (DMO).

They are N6.706 billion for Kebbi State Government for the construction of federal roads in the state and N2.706 billion for Taraba State Government, also for the construction of federal roads there. 

Buhari, in another request, also read at plenary by Lawan, also sought the Senate’s approval for the  issuance of N18.623 billion for the Kebbi State Government.

The president, in his letter, said payment of N18.623 billion to the Yobe State Government through the DMO, would help the state to offset all monies expended on the execution of five different federal road projects in the state.

The president, in the two letters, appealed to the senators to treat his requests with dispatch.

Meanwhile, Buhari, in another letter of request, asked the Senate to screen for confirmation, the appointment of Mohamed Sabo Lamido as the Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts of the Board of Upstream Regulatory Commission.

Lamido’s appointment, as explained by the president, was necessitated by the death of Hassan Gambo who hitherto served in that capacity before his death.

