  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Nkeoma Lifts Souls with New Single, ‘MY PEACE ‘Mu Na Gi G’ebi’

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Sequel to the release of her previous singles such as Onu n’ekwurum, Sorom Kele Chim , Omeriwo, Remember Me oh Lord, anointed gospel singer , NKEOMA follows up with another single titled MY PEACE “Mu Na Gi G’ebi”.

Nkeoma who is a Nigerian born – American based gospel artist, a worship leader and a radical follower of Christ revealed that MY PEACE “Mu Na Gi G’ebi” is an inspirational and powerful piece that professes the love and peace of God, and also seeks for it everyday.

“This song was birthed with reference to ; Mark 4:39; ‘And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.” She shared.

My Peace is a live-recorded song, which was produced by Wale Owoade. The anointed and talented gospel singer had earlier revealed that she’s not bothered about gospel music standing the test of time in this era of secular music dominating in Nigeria, she disclosed that God is taking over, that the name of Jesus is on every lips. Nkeoma added that whatever the situation, Gospel music has come to stay.

