On CNN, Obi Explains Plans to Take Nigeria out of  Economic Crisis 

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the only way to take Nigeria out of its current quagmire was to tackle insecurity head on.

Obi, while speaking in an interview with CNN Zain Asher yesterday, said his first plan was to put security in place for the safety of the people.

He said that with security in place, farmers will be able to return to the farm and cultivate on the vast arable lands the country is blessed with.

The former Anambra State governor noted that security was impacting negatively on the economy of the country and needs to be dealt with decisively if the country wants to rise above poverty.

He said, “One is that you have to deal decisively with security. It is impacting negatively on your economy today. Because you have to get your farmers to go back to the farm, and start ensuring that the vast land of the North is invested and cultivated on. You have to start pulling people out of poverty as quickly as possible.”

In the course of the interview, Asher, who described him as the most popular candidate among the young people, asked, Nigerians are used to being disappointed by their leaders, can all the problems of Nigeria which are corruption, oil theft, insecurity, physically be solved by one person?

Reacting to the question, Obi said, “If we have a leader that is competent, has the capacity, and commitment to deal with it, no one will solve it overnight. But there will be clear, visible, measurable attempts to deal with it. And they are things that are solvable. There are things they can deal with decisively.”