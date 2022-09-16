Jumia Kicks Off Brand Festival to Promote Authentic Brands

Mary Nnah

Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, has commenced its annual ‘brand festival’ campaign, targeted at promoting authentic products at the best prices directly from the manufacturers on the Jumia platform.

The campaign, which started on Monday, September 12th, and will run through October 2nd, 2022, offers millions of consumers nationwide the opportunity to buy original products from the official stores of several top brands such as Adidas, Samsung, Infinix, Umidigi, Nivea, DeFacto, Nestle, Bacardi, Intel/HP, Unilever, Pernod Ricard, Oraimo, Diageo, Coca Cola, Apple, and Xiaomi.

Chief Commercial Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Ijeoma Arum, said, “The Jumia Brand Festival is not only for the promotion of authentic products, but it also serves as a means for consumers to get the best prices directly from the manufacturers on our platform. We are aware of the needs of today’s consumers, which is to gain quality goods at the most competitive market prices and that is the essence of this campaign. We have partnered with the best international brands to make their products accessible to consumers across the country, so consumers can spend less while buying more.”

Manager e-commerce Group, Samsung Electronics West & Central Africa, Oyebade Moses, said that partnering with Jumia is always an opportunity to co-create on providing customers with amazing offers on innovative Mobile and Electronics products which Samsung is best known for both locally and globally, adding, “ With the current economic situation, it is imperative to ensure that customers are still able to access basic commodities that have a significant impact on their daily activities. The Jumia Brand Festival is set to provide this and we are happy to be a part of it.”

Consumers can take advantage of the amazing offers during the Anniversary Sale by simply downloading the Jumia App. The campaign will feature Treasure Hunt, Brand Days, Daily Check-In, and Flash Sales, where consumers can win exciting prizes and get further discounts on several products. The campaign is also providing free shipping on a wide range of products to consumers within Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan.