Halt Gale of Defections in APC, Former Party Aspirants Beg Tinubu

Sunday Okobi

Former aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of APC360 have expressed concern over defections that have hit the party in recent weeks.

The group therefore, called on the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to urgently set up measures to halt the massive defection of members, especially aspirants to other political parties.

Members of the group, consisting of aspirants who paid to participate and vie for various elective posts at the parties primaries from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, raised the alarm during an emergency meeting in Abuja yesterday.

The National Secretary of the group, Chris Enoch, in a statement said supporters of the APC were deeply concerned about the fact that the party hierarchy has still not arrested the situation.

Aside thousands of supporters at states level, more than eight senators have dumped the APC, including the Senate Majority and Minority Leaders. And in the House of Representatives, more than 25 lawmakers have also jumped ship.

According to Enoch, “As critical stakeholder, the group cannot close its eyes against the dangerous trend sweeping away party members like the flood of Mesopotamia.

‘’it is also hazardous and harmful to the health and wealth of our great party, particularly when we are preparing for a national election.

“We as members of the only pressure group that has invested in this great party through the direct purchase at expression of interest and nomination forms, etc. are concerned because of our belief that the massive decamping which is being surreptitiously tarried out is planned and calculated to frustrate the coasting to the victory of Tinubu at the in-coming general election by those who have scores to settle with the party or are holding grudges and to this end are working against the party.’

The group, however, noted that “some of these detection cases are sponsored by some powerful members who feel dissatisfied with the mood and manner by which the party has treated them with the conduct of the primaries while others are borne out of the allegation that the party hierarchy abandoned and relegated them into the background after victory not acknowledging or compensating them for their huge efforts and heavy commitment to the party before victory.

“We as vested stakeholders in the party can no longer stay akimbo and pretend that things are okay while large number of significant members particularly aspirants from 2015, 2013, and 2022 primaries, are decamping to strengthen opposition parties Which give them listening ears.”

The APC360, therefore, called on Tinubu to set in motion a strategy that can halt the unwelcome development, adding that as an experienced political master and strategist who understands the devastating consequences of subterfuge, “you should not sleep or slumber as significant members of the party are decamping in droves.”