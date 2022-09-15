  • Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

FG Mulls Use of Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles for Mass Transit 

Business | 54 seconds ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The federal government is considering the use of Compressed Natural Gas, which the country has in abundance to reposition transportation in urban cities across the country.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, made the disclosure when he received the report on, “Implementation-Ready Report on National Strategy Development for the Adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) based Transportation System in Nigeria’s Urban Cities,” in Abuja.

While assuring that the report would be given prompt attention, Adegoroye appreciated his erstwhile colleague, stating: “I appreciate that the last Minister who was here before, Sen. Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, had the initiative to set up a committee to work on this, i think it is a wonderful Initiative.”

Mindful of the time frame of this administration, he said: “I assure you that Nigerians must say something about us that when we were here, that we took steps to getting things done and being in tandem with what the world wants or what the world desires at this time.”

He noted further, that green house gas emissions poses health and dire environment consequences and Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind considering that she is a signatory to Green House Emission Policy aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the environment.

Presenting the report to the Minister earlier, the Permanent Secretary stated that the report was sponsored by World Bank and done by Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), through the Federal Ministry of Environment with highlights on strategic steps to take in the adoption of CNG vehicles in the transportation sector in the country.

According to Ajani, It would help us in kick-starting the revolution in the change of the transport sector, with vehicle conversion to CNG on the adoption of CNG vehicles, for our road transport mode within the urban city to start with.

She hinted that, “Original Equipment Manufacturers in couple of years down will probably not be supporting vehicles that are powered by diesel or gas as everyone is moving towards Electric Vehicles (EV)” adding that the report takes into cognisance how Nigeria can move from diesel and Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol)  to natural gas and in about 10 to 15 years.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.