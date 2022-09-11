Tinubu’s Wife Donates Food Items, Clothes to Widows, Abuja IDPs





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The wife of the presidential candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu yesterday donated food items, clothes to widows, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and people with special needs in Karon-Majigi, a suburb in the nation’s capital.

Tinubu, currently representing Lagos Central in the Senate, pledged to continue to give voice to the voiceless in order to ameliorate the plight of the vulnerable in the society.

She gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday when she led some women including the wife of the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Nana Shetimma to visit the community within the precinct of Abuja Municipal Area Council.

Also on Tinubu’s entourage are the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betty Idu, Federal Commissioner, Federal Character Commission, Hon. Ginika Tor and former APC National Women Leader, Stella Okotete, among other dignitaries.

Tinubu noted that her visit to the community was part of efforts to familiarise and give support to the less privileged and to let them know that she felt their pains.

Her words: “I am here today because of the work ahead of us, you don’t just jump into the waters without learning how to swim. This is like a familiarisation tour to every part of Abuja, to know the people who have special needs and to see how we can ameliorate their sufferings.

“Because in a situation like this, they are more like voiceless. So, we are here to see and assure them that they are not alone and that we feel their pain.

“So at least, if God happens to get us to that exalted position, we don’t just go there blindly without really understanding what is in our communities and environs,” Tinubu said.

She assured that she would embark on visitation to other communities ahead of the 2023 general election.

Items donated are cash gift, 250 clothes for babies, 600 pieces of wrappers and food items, including rice, maize, beans, cartons of Indomie noodles, vegetable oil, and food condiments.