Pepc Foundation Inaugurates ‘Back to School’ Initiative in Lagos

Ferdinand Ekechukwu and Ijeoma Okonji





The much awaited ‘Back to School’ initiative of the Pepc Foundation, a Non – Governmental Organisatiion (NGO) based in Nigeria and United States of America (USA), which has been impacting on students across local governments in Lagos State for about five years, was inaugurated on August 30, 2022 at the Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The foundation has been distributing educational items such as school bags, socks, branded exercise books, calculators, pencils, pens, erasers and sharpeners, as part of the foundation’s educational support for school resumption annually. About 400 students were presented with school items at the Lekki LCDA. While 700 others benefitted from the gesture in Ibeju Lekki Local Government.

Requests for the educational support materials were made across the state. The founder of Pepc Foundation, Barrister Luqman Akinsanya, speaking at the start of the programme, thanked the council for accommodating his team to impact on the community.

He also promised to make the humanitarian gesture a continuous exercise. One of the schools visited include Magbon Alade Grammar School, where the foundation also distributed educational materials. Other stakeholders who graced the occasion include Hon. Rasaki Bamidele Kasali, and the Chairman, Lekki LCDA, Mr. Oladele Ajayi.

Others are the APC candidate for the Ibeju Lekki Constituency II and former Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce and Industry, Hon. Temitope Ogungbo; Supervisor for Education, Ibeju LG. Hon. Abdullahi Sesan Olowa; and the Chairman, Ibeju Lekki Local Government.

In a related development, it was commendations and prayers galore in Ikorodu last Wednesday, as the Pepc Foundation in same manner distributed educational items to over 2000 students in Ikorodu LG, Ijede LCDA and Imota LCDA as support for their resumption at school. A massive crowd of students, parents and other residents converged on the Ikorodu Youth Centre to partake amid fun and joy.

A total of 5000 students are expected to benefit as the distribution train would move to other parts of the state. A former aspirant for the Ikorodu Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly and a close ally of the founder of the Pepc Foundation, Prince Eniola ‘Wakeup’ Adeyemi, in his remarks at the event in Ikorodu, said: “This is one of those exemplary deeds needed in the society.”