 FUDMA Wins N32m South African Research Grant

Francis  Sardauna in  Katsina

The Federal University Dutsin-ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has won a N32 million research grant from the National Research Foundation (NRF), Pretoria in South Africa.

The university’s Director of Research and Development, Dr. Muhammad Ghazali Garba, in a statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Habibu Umar Aminu, said the funds would be judiciously utilised for the purpose it was meant for.

The statement read: “The funds shall be used for Transdisciplinary Research for Pathways to Sustainability Collaborative Research Action.

“NRF is an agency of South African Government created to contribute to national development by supporting, promoting and advancing research and human capacity development through funding and the provision of necessary research infrastructure, in order to facilitate the creation of knowledge, innovation and development in all fields off science and technology, including humanities, social sciences and indigenous knowledge.

“Its vision is to identify and initiate pertinent and strategic partnerships with role-players within and beyond the national system of Innovation to respond to national priorities and international agendas to benefit society and ensure a better life for all.”

The statement added that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi, while lauding the university community for the feat, assured of his determination to continue to strengthen the institution to attract more grants that will enhance the capacity of staff and students on research.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor commended the university’s directorate of Research and Development for not only securing the grant but putting the name of the university in a global perspective which is in line with its vision and mission.

