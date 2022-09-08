  • Thursday, 8th September, 2022

Hayat Kimya Launches Bebem with Natural Essences Baby Diapers

Health & Wellbeing | 8 seconds ago

Tosin Clegg 

Hayat Kimya, one of the world’s leading diaper manufacturers, launches Bebem with Natural Essences Baby Diaper in Nigeria. 

The Bebem with Natural Essences Baby Diaper is a baby diaper inspired by nature, the first of its kind in the Nigerian market, made with sustainably sourced Natural bamboo fibres for extra absorbent area and organic cotton with organic cotton extract. 

It is totally inspired by nature, health sensitive and free of harmful toxins and chemicals, it’s hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and ultra-absorbent.

Speaking at the Launch press conference, the Managing Director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Doruk Emiroglu, emphasised on customer satisfaction as the centre of innovation for the brand.

“The increasing demand by consumers for more sustainable lifestyle choices informed our decision to launch the Bebem with natural essence baby diaper in the Nigerian market. 

“The diaper, which is made with an extract from bamboo fibre and high-quality organic cotton extract, is eco-friendly and assures quality protection of the child”.

The Company’s Marketing Manager, Roseline Abaraonye, added that the diaper is the first diaper to be eco-friendly in Nigeria and made from bamboo. 

She also mentioned, “We are having the very first diaper made from bamboo and first organic pad. In the process of preparing for the launch of this product, we’ve tested consumers and worked with consumer insights, and we can say categorically that this product is meeting a consumer need. 

“It’s a huge investment in Nigeria and it we are here to stay and we will do our best to invest in innovative products.”

Hayat Kimya is excited about expanding its product offerings in Nigeria and is committed to ensuring the production of innovative and result driven consumer goods across the country. 

The Bebem with natural essences baby diapers are available in all sizes and can be purchased in all retail stores nationwide.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.