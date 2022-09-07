Teach For Nigeria Inducts Sixth Cohort of Teaching Fellows

Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a non-profit organisation, has formally inducted its Fellows through a commitment pledge/oath led by​ the CEO of Teach For Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle.

TFN was established to develop leaders to ensure that children in under-served communities can fulfil their potential regardless of their socio-economic background.

This year, the 319 Teach for Nigeria Fellows underwent a five-week hybrid training, which kicked off virtually on July 31, 2022.​ A two-week residential training at Greensprings School, Lekki Campus, Lagos followed,​ running from August 1-16. ​

The Teach For Nigeria Fellowship is a leadership development programme that equips fellows with teaching and leadership skills to effect change​ in their classrooms and​ beyond. Every year, Teach For Nigeria recruits promising graduates, engages them through an intensive pre-service​ training institute, and then places them in under-served schools where they make a remarkable impact and contribute to changing the trajectory of their learners.

The guest speaker at the event, the Director of​ Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University, Dr Peter Bankole, told the fellows, “When you do what you do with your whole heart, and you can do it for free and you’re still happy, that is not work, that’s a mission.”

He added that the fellows were the agents of change who would drive the needed change in the education sector.

Blessing Adeyemi, one of the fellows, who delivered a valedictory speech on behalf of the others, said, “We have not just been taught the art of teaching, but there’s been a transference of the heart of collective leadership to a shared vision.”

Present at the event was the Chairman of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Femi Majekodunmi, represented by the Board Secretary, SUBEB, Mr Wasiu Kuye, and the Commissioner for Education in Lagos, Folashade Adefisayo, represented by Dr Olufunke Oyetola, Tutor General/Permanent Secretary (TGPS), Education District 3 was also in attendance.

“As you go out today, I want to encourage you to be good ambassadors, be an agent of change because education will take Nigeria to a greater level,” Adefisayo charged the fellows.