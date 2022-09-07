LG Chair Distributes N4m to Vulnerable Persons in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Chairman of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, Hon. Muhammad Kabir Umar has distributed N4 million to 200 vulnerable persons and owners of small and medium enterprises in the local government.

Speaking while distributing the funds to the beneficiaries yesterday at the council’s secretariat, Umar said the gesture was aimed at revamping their businesses and assuaging their suffering of the vulnerable people.

He explained that the beneficiaries, who were selected across the 10 electoral wards of the local government, received N20,000 each, assuring that the gesture would be a continuous one in every month.

He said: “The essence of this is to alleviate poverty among our people and to boost the businesses of small and medium enterprises in the local government and to make them self-reliant.

“The amount we distributed today (Tuesday) is N4 million and the targeted beneficiaries are 200 both males and females. The 200 beneficiaries were selected from the 10 political wards of the local government”.

He, however, said the administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari were aimed towards eradicating poverty and lifting the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable persons.

The council chairman added that the federal and state governments have drastically reduced the poverty ratio in the country through various social intervention and investment programmes.

Umar said in Safana local government alone about 300 women and youths with National Certificate of Education (NCE) and graduates are currently benefiting from both the federal government’s N-power and the state S-power programmes respectively.

Earlier, the member representing Safana constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Abduljalal Haruna Runka, described the gesture as the first of its kind in the history of the local government.