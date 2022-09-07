Anambra Community Celebrates New Yam Festival

Sunday Okobi



Amorka Town, a boundary community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, has finally celebrated the long-awaited New Yam festival.

The New Yam Festival popular known as Iwa ji, Iri ji or Ike ji is an annual cultural festival by the Igbo people held at the end of the rainy season in August and September.

The Iri Ji festival is not only practiced in Nigeria but also in Ghana and in some African countries and beyond.

Speaking to journalists during the celebration in Amorka, the Traditional Ruler of Amorka Kingdom, Igwe K.O. Obiriolemgbe, said the celebration served as means to bring the people together to display their cherished and rich culture and traditions.

According to him, “It is an important event for us because both our people who stay far and near always attend the August event and use the opportunity to brainstorm on the way forward of the community.”

Also speaking, the acting Traditional Prime Minister of Amorka, Chief Sir Chinweuba L Ndukaihe, on behalf of the Amorka Council of Chief and the people of Amorka, thanked the Almighty God for a bountiful harvest this year 2022 and for giving them the grace to witness another New Yam (Iri Ji) celebration.

He said: “Also our gratitude goes to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, for his genuine fight against insecurity in the state that has enabled the festival to take place peaceful.”

As Amorka celebrate its new yam celebration, the newly appointed Traditional Prime Minister prayed that the festival would celebration continue to foster peace in Amorka, Anambra State, the entire eastern region and Nigeria at large.

On his part, the President-General of Amorka, Prof Simeon H.O. Alozieuwa, on behalf of his family, the Amorka Improvement Union (AIU), the umbrella Town Union body of the Amorka community, and the People of Amorka, felicitated with the Traditional Ruler of Amorka, HRH Igwe K.O. Obiriolemgbe, on the occasion of the ‘Iri Ji’ festival.

“Your Highness, as you mark this important cultural event in celebration of our Igbo heritage, it is my fervent prayer that the Almighty will continue to be with you, guide you, and endow you with wisdom, good health and long life to pilot the affairs of our dear community,” he stated.