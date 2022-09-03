Freak Vault Launches Its First Male& Female Shoes Under the Brand Shoe-Freak.

After hinting customers of moving into a full fashion space, Shoe freak has been announced.

Freak Vault, popularly & formally known as Shirt freak is taking its first steps (literally) into the shoe market. The brand has released more details about its first shoe collection in Lagos, Nigeria.

The first shoe collection to be released for men and women which comprises of 5 unique pointed top pumps in sizes for women and 4 formal shoes which comes in two monk straps and two laced Oxford shoes in deference sizes for men.

Shoe-freak designs will be available in all their walk-in stores, and online as well.

Freakvault Creative Director and founder, Philip Ojire said , “while designing this products we thought about how to recreate the unparalleled feeling of our shirts into footwear”.

Some Nollywood Actors likes of Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, Reginal Danels, Eddy Watson and more has shared the video & pictures expressing their excitement on their Instagram pages as they received their pairs.

The range is also expanding with the release of a hybrid cross-training running shoes and sneakers , hitting the market soon.