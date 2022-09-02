‘Passport’ Receives a Street Styled Premiere

Iyke Bede

Following a successful outing to the cinemas with ‘The Wildflower’ in May, VSL Media Ltd returns to the silver screen with the premiere of ‘Passport’. The event was held recently at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki, Lagos.

The ceremony saw guests tap into the street fashion donned by the film’s characters. Ranging from ripped jeans and jackets, flamboyant berets, ankle-high boots, and colourful scarves, the guests posed on the red carpet for a photo-op with the cast and crew of the film.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, ‘Passport’ introduces Mercy Johnson (Kopiko) and Jim Iyke (Oscar) in leading roles. Both characters collide on a quest to retrieve a stolen passport in a crime-endemic neighbourhood.

Speaking at the premiere, producer Vincent Okonkwo explained that the idea around ‘Passport’ was to deliver a message of perseverance.

“The movie is one the masses can connect with. It is the third project from the stables of VSL Media this year, and by far our biggest budget film yet,” Okonkwo said.

With principal photography of 12 days on various sets in Lagos, ‘Passport’ also stars Jide Kosoko, Adedimeji Lateef, Zubby Michael, Lina Idoko, Emem Ufot, NasBoi Nasiru, Caroline Igben and others.

‘Passport’ starts showing today in cinemas nationwide.