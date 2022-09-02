Opthalmomological Society Promises Affordable Eye Care Services in Nigeria





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Members of the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN) yesterday expressed commitment to promoting sustainable eye health systems targeted at preventing avoidable blindness through quality and affordable eye care services in Nigeria.

The Chairman, National Eye Health Committee of OSN, Prof. Afekhide Ernest Omoti, gave the promise while speaking in Benin city, Edo State, during the opening ceremony of the 46th Annual General Meeting and Scientific conference of the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN) with the theme “Building Sustainable Eye Health Systems” advocated for a patient centered inclusive eye health services championed by professionals.

Omoti, who is a consultant ophthalmologist at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said the demand became imperative from the members of the eye care profession on the need for patient centered inclusive eye health services to ensure access to good quality eye care.

“This is the commitment that is being demanded from the members of this noble profession today. It is my wish that after this meeting, there will be a patient centered inclusive eye health services championed by the caliber of persons seated in this room ensuring access to good quality eye care,” he added.

He said the theme for the AGM was, “building sustainable eye health systems,” and “equity in eye health” as sub-theme became apt for the moment as deliberations and the communiqué gotten from the meeting would help strengthen and support the existing eye health systems framework already being put in place by the government and also ensure that there is no barrier in accessing eye care services within the nooks and crannies of the country.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Health ably led by Dr. Osagie Ehanire has made equity in eye care services a key component of its agenda in ensuring that we have a country where no one is needlessly blind.

“The ministry through the National Health Programme (NEHP) domiciled in the department of public health on its part is not resting on its mandate as it tries to champion the formulation and implementation of various people centered policies and programmes, one of which is the maiden national eye health policy that has equity as one of its policy thrust.” Omoti said.

Earlier, President of Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN), Dr. Abiola Oyeleye assured that the conference would translate knowledge gained into action to improve patient care.