Court Remands Benin Palace Secretary, Six Others over  Illegal Demolition

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city



Edo State High Court presided by Justice Mary Itsueli has remanded the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, and six others in prison custody for alleged illegal demolition of houses.

Others were Chief Oko-Oboh, Aghavbere Osawemwrnguan, Abel Oko Oboh, Tuesday Atagamene, Okechukwu Okeke and Ode Ikoko.

The accused persons appeared in court on a six count-charge bordering on forceful takeover of land and illegal demolition of buildings at Ulegun village in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The police charge alleged that the accused were involved in the illegal demolition of over 60 houses in the village that are worth N500 million.

The charge read in the part: “That you did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: ‘Promoting Inter Communal War’, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: ‘Forceful Takeover of Land’, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That on August 28, 2022, at Ulegun community in Benin-city in the Benin Criminal Division, you did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: ‘Malicious Damage’, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you did willfully and unlawfully damage about 60 houses belonging to different persons at Ulegun community, value of property amounting to about N500 million, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

Moving an exparte application for the remand of the accused, Legal Officer with the Nigeria Police, Polycarp Odion, told the court that the charge file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice, urging the court to remand the accused in prison.

In her ruling, Justice Itsueli granted the application of the legal officer, and adjourned the case to September 15.