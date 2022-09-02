As Odebiyi Tackles Unemployment in Ogun West…

Olubunmi Omoogun writes about employment opportunities created by Senator Tolu Odebiyi for young graduates in Ogun West Senatorial District

There are very few politicians in Nigeria who can sponsor several students in public tertiary institutions, mentor them all through their four-year duration in school and further facilitate full-time employment opportunities for the beneficiaries.

In his determination to reverse Nigeria’s shares in the unenviable status of being among countries with the highest unemployment rate in the world, a politician who is also the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Tolu Odebiyi, is using graduates trainees opportunities from Fintech companies as a powerful instrument to help change the narrative especially for the teeming youth population in Ogun West.

Having sponsored more than 300 indigenous Ogun West students in tertiary institutions and provided HP Laptops to each of the students, the Tolu Odebiyi Scholarship Foundation’s commitment to empowering the next generation of Ogun West tech entrepreneurs is launching many youth from Ogun West Senatorial District to acquire more skills that will make them technologically advanced youth in Nigeria.

The Senator believes the youths will develop very strong confidence in themselves and acquire some highly valuable skills that will further quicken development of their various communities.

Following a clear path to sustaining economic growth and job creation in Ogun State, Senator Odebiyi, asides facilitating full-time job opportunities in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal government for youth in Ogun West, facilitated full-time job opportunities in Africa’s leading fintech and payment technology company, Flutterwave and Africa’s leading card manufacturing company, SecureID for beneficiaries of the Tolu Odebiyi Scholarship Foundation who recently completed the one year mandatory national service (National Youth Service (NYSC). The Ogun West Senator also facilitated many Industrial Training opportunities and graduate trainee opportunities for 20 Tolu Odebiyi Scholarship Foundation beneficiaries in Flutterwave.

The Tolu Odebiyi Scholarship beneficiaries were part of the 200 fresh graduates who commenced 12-month immersive graduate- trainee programme on the 8th of August, 2022 at Flutterwave.

The programme is also part of Flutterwave’s mission to support Nigeria’s economy and to equip new graduates with the problem-solving skill set required to approach real-world challenges in this digital era.

The Senator noted that young people need a helping hand, the kind that will make them self-reliant and self-confident so that they can add their quota to the development of Ogun State in general. He further noted that every nation in the world is moving towards digital technology, artificial intelligence and ICT. That is why he is building the capacity of these young, intelligent and brilliant Ogun West graduates to key into that critical aspects of our lives.

The Senator who is always after the welfare and common good of the people, has shown clearer understanding of the issues that affect the youth and the people in general.

His Tech scheme is turning the youth of his constituency to technical entrepreneurs, upwardly mobile, forward thinking and purposeful driven young men.

While commending Senator Tolu Odebiyi for his tremendous role in providing jobs for the youth, Mr Olugbade Gbenga, the father of Mr Olugbade Olajide Israel, who benefited from the scholarship and then secured a fantastic job through the Tolu Odebiyi Tech Program thanked the Senator for working so hard to create a sustainable legacy that is addressing the unemployment problems in Ogun West Senatorial District.

The tech programme Senator Tolu Odebiyi facilitated for the youth, is expected to provide graduates with the knowledge, tools and experience by providing them with opportunity to work alongside experts from various technical fields while experiencing the professional work environment of a multinational organisation.

The program offers the graduate trainees benefits such as monthly stipend for the duration of the program, on-the-job training, exposure to the world of fintech, an opportunity to interact with big players in the industry. It also presents an excellent opportunity for the new recruit to kickstart their young careers.

-Omoogun writes from Abuja.