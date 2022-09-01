21-year-old Arrested for Stealing Boss’ Car

Rebecca Ejifoma



Operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested 21-year-old Temple Samuel for stealing his boss’ Lexus ES 330 car.

The suspect was arrested in the Ogba area of the state with three others including Benjamin Bassey aged 32, Chukwuemeka Okorie aged 29, and Joshua Agboche aged 37.

They were said to have conspired with the prime suspect to sell the car. The investigation, according to the police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the suspect who worked in his boss’ car wash at Egbeda drove the car away at midnight.

Samuel was said to have taken alongside his boss’ iPhone X and iPhone 13 to Bassey’s residence in Ikeja.

“He equally fraudulently transferred N75,000 from his boss’ account,” Hundeyin added.

The spokesman also hinted that the suspect had perfected plans to use the proceeds of the car and other valuables he stole to process his relocation abroad.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State CID Panti for further investigations and prosecution.