Gbajabiamila Congratulates Newly Elected NBA President, Maikyau

.Lauds Akpata’s contributions to passage of electoral, police service commission bills

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN) on his assumption of office as the president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

Gbajabiamila in a statement issued by his

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said: “Maikyau is a senior and experienced lawyer and his election is evidence that the community of lawyers in Nigeria have faith in his ability to lead the NBA capably with integrity and vision.”

He urged the NBA president to carry all members of the foremost association along in the next two years of his leadership.

Gbajabiamila also appreciated the immediate-past NBA President, Olumide Akpata, for his selfless service to the association, noting that he has set a bar in the leadership of the association.

As a member of the NBA, the Speaker said he is proud of the collaboration between the House of Representatives and the NBA under Akpata.

Gbajabiamila noted that under the leadership of Akpata, the House of Representatives initiated a partnership with the NBA, which led to productive collaboration on such landmark legislations as the Electoral Act 2022 and the Police Service Commission Bill, and others.

While wishing Maikyau a successful tenure, Gbajabiamila also wished Akpata well in his future endeavours.

