Bologna Lifeline Beckons as Ekong May Return to Italy

Italian Serie A side, Bologna F.C. 1909, are keen on signing William Troost-Ekong from Watford, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Rossoblù have been active this transfer window, welcoming defenders Jhon Lucumí from KRC Genk, Arthur Theate from KV Oostende, and Joaquín Sosa from Nacional this summer .

However, they have still failed to keep a clean sheet in three Serie A games and have only garnered one point from the 1-1 draw at home to Verona.

They lost 2-1 away to Lazio and 2-0 at AC Milan at the weekend.

Ekong is being considered an option giving his experience in the Serie A with Udinese plus his lack of game time at Watford this campaign.

