Minister Tasks State Governments to invest more in Water Supply and Sanitation.

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu has urged the various state governments to increase their funding for water supply and sanitary infrastructure.

The minister who spoke at a lunchtime forum with water journalists, further tasks the State Governments to utilize all of the Ministry’s Intervention Programs in order to ensure effective and efficient delivery in the water supply and sanitation sector.

The event was Themed “Engage, Educate and Empower Nigerians on the Legacy Projects of Federal Ministry of Water Resources”.

He stated that the creation of intervention programs like the PEWASH (Partnership for Expanding Water Sanitation and Hygiene) is to help State Governments’ efforts in satisfying the needs of the rural areas.

In addition, 77,400 young people were reportedly recruited by the Water Ministry to participate in ODF and hand washing initiatives, which raised awareness of open defecation in Nigeria across 774 local government areas, according to Adamu.

Speaking on the WASH effort, the Minister claimed that 83 local government areas in Nigeria are now free from open defecation as a result of all states launching the Clean Nigeria Campaign.

He said: “The River Basin Development Authorities are being revitalised to deliver their mandates. Songhai model, an integrated agricultural practice was introduced to boost agricultural production and achieve integrated rural development.

“To date, 253 farmlands have been leased to private sector for commercial farming out of which 182 are fully utilised.

“Also about 42 small dams have been constructed across the nation by the River Basin Development Authorities while 6 of the dams are currently being utilised to support aquaculture farms.”

Prior to this, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, who was represented by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, urged water correspondents to accurately report on the activities and programs of the Ministry while also acknowledging the core mandate of the Ministry in their news reporting.

She said, “Dear correspondents, as pen professionals, I urge you today to pay attention to every detail and ensure that you report impactful stories, go extra mile in delivering factual and evidence- based reports of achievements recorded in the water sector. I equally enjoin you to bring on your mastery of skilled reportage to enlighten Nigerians on the legacy projects of the Ministry”.