  • Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

Attacks on Nigerians in South Africa Imminent, FG Warns

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has warned of imminent attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

The warning was contained in an advisory letter dated August 24th, 2022 and titled “Advisory to Nigerians in South Africa,” a copy of which was made available to journalists yesterday.

The warning may not be unconnected with recent utterances of the proponents of a group, the Operation Dudula, and their threat to attack foreign nationals resident in South Africa.

It read: “This is to advise Nigerians living in South Africa to be vigilant and exercise caution in their activities due to the recent utterances of the proponents of the Operation Dudula and their threats to attack foreign nationals in this country.

“The group, through public notice and video clips circulated on the social media has informed of plans to march against foreign migrants in South Africa, starting from the 2nd of September, 2022, and specifically on foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

“Nigerian residents in South Africa are hereby advised to exercise caution and be watchful in carrying out their day to day activities.”

It is believed that members of the group are targeting foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

