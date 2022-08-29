  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

Commonwealth Tribunal: Okowa Congratulates Azinge on Appointment as President

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Prof. Epiphany Azinge on his appointment as President of Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal sitting in London, United Kingdom.


Okowa described the appointment of the Delta-born legal luminary to the exalted position as well-deserved against the backdrop of Azinge’s antecedents as a distinguished academic and quintessential legal icon.


Speaking, yesterday in Asaba, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa urged Azinge to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new job.
The governor also lauded him for his achievements as an eminent “learned gentleman” in Nigeria and Africa.
While wishing Azinge successful tenure in office, Okowa expressed confidence that the new president of the Commonwealth tribunal would use his office to ensure that the objective of CSAT was realised.


The statement noted in part, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious son, Professor Epiphany Azinge (SAN), on his appointment as President of Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal.

“Given the antecedents of Prof. Azinge as a brilliant and cerebral lawyer, I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in improving activities at CSAT.”

