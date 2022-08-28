  • Sunday, 28th August, 2022

Ogun to Benefit from $34bn Innovation Economy

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has entered into a strategic partnership with GetFundedAfrica aimed at increasing the number of technology startups in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT), in the state and taping into the $34billion innovation economy,

This was revealed in a statement the Chief Press Secretary to Ogun State Governor, Kunle Somorin issued yesterday after a stakeholders meeting held at Ogun TechHub, Kobape, Abeokuta. 

The statement also revealed that the partnership “is to enable Ogun State benefit from the huge venture capital flows, noted that the partnership is in fulfilment of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s development initiatives, leveraging technology and innovations to build Nigeria’s first Silicon Valley.

According to the statement, GetFundedAfrica is a Pan-African venture service platform that has helped African startups, investors, corporate, government bodies to raise over $150m in 2021.

Also at the stakeholders’ meeting, the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the governor, Dapo Okubadejo said the partnership was already yielding fruit as 20 startups are in the process of relocating to Ogun TechHub in Abeokuta, saying this would boost the socio-economic system of the state.

Okubadejo said: “The first batch of 20 startups cut across Fintech, Agritech, Healthtech, Software Development, Training and Talent Recruitment from Nigeria, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, (UAE), Kenya and Germany.

“So, GetFundedAfrica will make available the fund raising, mentorship, among others, while Ogun State will support with visa, insurance, office spaces, utilities and more.”

Special Adviser to the governor on ICT, Dayo Abiodun,  emphasized that Ogun State government is focused on unlocking a $34 billion innovation economy and happy to partner with GetFundedAfrica to achieve the ICT objectives set up by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He revealed that Startups can apply and to be considered to access funding in order to be incubated into the TechHub through https://forms.office.com/r/HXQ0vgQrdi.

Chief Commercial Officer, GetFundedAfrica, Tunji Oke, hinted that  in the next 36 months, no fewer than 400 startups from across Africa would be brought to the state towards unlocking billions of dollars in the innovation economy.

Gboyega Akinsanmi,

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.