Buhari Mourns Emir of Funakaye

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the demise of the First-Class Emir of Funakaye, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammadu Kwairanga III, who died in his sleep on Saturday in Bajoga, Bauchi State.

He died a day after attending the inauguration of the Central Mosque in Kaltungo and just a few hours after he collected humanitarian assistance dispatched to his people by President Buhari following the losses suffered from devastating floods.

The mostly food items were delivered through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami and had not fully been off-loaded when the news of his death was broken.

In a message Sunday to the family of the deceased , the government and people of Gombe State, President Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the deceased as “a most committed, most articulate advocate of the less privileged who endeared himself to many with his politeness, kindness and commitment to the well-being of his people.

“His demise has left me as well as many others saddened. He loved working for the common people. He was a proud and dedicated citizen.

“May his soul attain peace. In this time of grief, I express condolences to the family, the government and people of Gombe State,” the President added.