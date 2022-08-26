Ikpeazu’s Kinsmen Adopt Emenike as Guber Candidate

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Stakeholders Forum of Ngwa political bloc has adopted the governorship standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), High Chief Ikechi Emenike as their consensus candidate, saying that he embodies genuine leadership.

The stakeholders, comprising members and non-members of APC in Isiala Ngwa South local government, announced their adoption of Emenike at a meeting hosted by Ezeji Ephraim Nwokenneya, whose wife, Uwaoma is APC candidate for the state constituency.

Chairman of the Isiala Ngwa South Stakeholders Forum, Prof Enyi Nwabuko, who announced their decision, dismissed the insinuations that Ngwa people have a secret agenda to support their kinsman Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and his anointed PDP candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, who is also an Ngwa man.

“There is no Ngwa agenda. The agenda we have is a genuine leader for Abia who will work and develop Abia,” he said, adding that Emenike’s leadership qualities meet the desire of Ngwa people and indeed the entire people of Abia.

He described the APC governorship flag bearer as a man of his own words, adding that the task before him when he becomes the chief executive of God’s Own State next year “is to free Abia from corruption, decay and retrogression”.

To further demonstrate their support and confidence in the APC governorship candidate, the stakeholders presented Emenike with a Holy Bible and a white towel. Prof Nwabuko explained that the Bible symbolises the sword of God for the electoral battle ahead while the white towel would be used by Emenike to wipe sweat as he forges ahead in the political battle to rescue Abia.

Several stakeholders that spoke at the event testified that the Abia APC has got the right person that would pull the state out of underdevelopment and sanitise governance.

“He(Emenike)will work and work,” said Sir Okey Amuta, adding that the only reason misguided people said that Emenike is stubborn is because “he doesn’t condone lies, cheating and dishonesty”.

Even widows in the local government were not left out as they organised themselves and trooped out to express their support for Chief Emenike. The coordinator of the widows, Mrs. Rosaline Dominic pledged that they would not only cast their votes for the APC governorship candidate but also form a player team for him.

In his address, Emenike lamented that bad governance in Abia and its attendant hardships encourages growing population of widows. He promised to reduce the number of women going into widowhood by rescuing Abia and using its resources to improve the welfare of the people.

The APC governorship hopeful added that all widows in Abia, who are not on pensions, would be placed on monthly stipends when he becomes governor.

“If you vote for APC you are voting for your own succour. If you vote for APC you are voting for the welfare of your children,” he assured the widows and the entire people of Isiala Ngwa South.

“We are in this race with a mission. Our mission is to rescue this state and develop it.”