Onazi Backs Home-based Eagles to Overpower Ghana’s Galaxies 

Nigeria’s World Cup midfield star, Eddy Ogenyi Onazi, is fully backing the Home-based Eagles to overwhelm the Black Galaxies of Ghana when both teams clash for a spot at the 7th African Nations Championship (CHAN) coming up in Algeria early next year.

Onazi, who has enjoyed quality training time with the 2018 CHAN runners-up in Abuja said yesterday he was comfortable with the quality of players in the team and their fitness level, as well as the quality of the coaching crew.

He said: “I think the coaches have put together a very strong team that is capable of nicking the ticket at the expense of Ghana. I have seen the players are very fit and good enough to make Nigeria proud.

“I know Coach Salisu Yusuf is well-informed in the domestic league and has assembled the best players in the league, and I can also see that the other members of the technical crew are positioned to help the head coach.”

The former Lazio player featured in the team’s first friendly match against Mahanaim FC which the Eagles came from two goals down to win 3-2.

“It was a very good test for the Eagles. They are preparing for a very big game and I liked the level of the game. We had to fight back to win,” he said about the game.

Onazi is warming up in Abuja for another club outside the country.

“I am actually here to collect my passport to travel and then I heard the team was training here. I like the opportunity to train at this high level and so I grabbed it. It is the best way to stay fit.”

The Home-based Eagles have continued their build-up for the matches against the Galaxies of Ghana billed for Sunday, 28th August in Cape Coast and Saturday, 3rd September in Abuja. The winner on aggregate will qualify for Algeria 2023.