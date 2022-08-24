Ebonyi Govt Donates N18m to Victims of Collapsed Building

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has donated the sum of N18 million as palliative to families of victims of collapsed building at Eke Aja Market in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Council of the state.

Families of those who lost their lives received the sum of N3 million each through their next of kin, while those who sustained injuries received the sum of N2 million each.

The building collapse, which occurred on May 20, 2022, claimed four lives while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi, who was represented by the Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, described the incident as unfortunate, hence the decision of the state government to look into the plights of the families of the victims.

Umahi said: “We are here today to empathise with the victims of the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of four persons while three persons are receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakalilki. It is our prayer that it will not happen again in any part of Ebonyi

State.”

“Once in a while we find ourselves in an inexplicable circumstance but we should see it as an act of God, which no man can control.”

He encouraged the beneficiaries to strive to make judicious use of the money to cushion the effects of the unfortunate incident.

The Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, explained that the governor approved the financial assistance out of personal magnanimity after deliberations in the executive council.

Ugbala encouraged the families to put behind their sorrows, and assured them that state government would always stand by them at all times.