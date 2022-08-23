NCDMB, Naval Shipyard Explore Collaboration in Ship Building, Repairs

Emmanuel Addeh

Senior officials of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) led by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Patrick Obah have met with the management of the Naval Shipyard Limited (NSL), in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to seek areas of collaboration.

The Naval Shipyard was established by Messrs Witt and Bush in 1963 and the Nigerian Navy took over ownership in 1990, and renamed and commercialised the facility in April 2013.

Major facilities at the yard include mechanical and fabrication workshops, a carpentry workshop, an operational 50-ton slipway, decommissioned 200-tons slipway and a newly constructed 272m jetty.

The facility also has the capability for the design and construction of tugboats, ferries, barges, and houseboats, ship repair/maintenance, fabrication and installation of gun mounts and ballistic shields, design and construction of boat cradles and construction of GRP boats.

However, areas of potential collaboration between NCDMB and NSL, which were discussed at the meeting included facility upgrade, manpower and skills development and access to market.

Other senior personnel of the Board at the meeting included the General Manager, Research, Statistics and Development, Mr. Abdulmalik Halilu and the Manager Research and Statistics, Mr. Silas Ajimijaye.

The Naval Shipyard Limited was represented by Rear Admiral S.J Oyegade, Commodore B.H Sabo, Captain I.C Ketebu, among others.