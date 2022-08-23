  • Monday, 22nd August, 2022

Bathrooms Direct, Bagno Technik to Hold 2nd Plumbers Conference in Lagos, Abuja

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The second edition of Plumbers conference powered by Bathrooms Direct in conjunction with Bagno Technik is set to hold in Lagos and Abuja on the 31st of August, 2022.

Bathrooms Direct and Bagno Technik are both subsidiaries of the Black Pelican Group. Bathrooms Direct is the business unit of BPL distributing low-priced but high-quality sanitary wares, kitchen, tiles and doors targeted at meeting the demands of middle- and low-income earners.

Bagno Technik is the installation and maintenance arm of the business with its multinational team of trained engineers and installers.

This year’s conference themed “The use of Technology in simplifying plumbing solutions” enlightens and empowers plumbers in Nigeria with skill sets needed to succeed in the plumbing industry. Plumbers will gain new and updated knowledge in plumbing and discover new business opportunities by becoming part of the community.

Plumbers also stand a chance to win tools needed in their profession during the conference through activities that will be organised.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, Princess Kay-Olufade; the Divisional Head of Bathrooms Direct, said “the purpose of this conference is to take the plumbing industry to the next level. We work with a lot of plumbers in installing sanitary wares for our clients, this is our way of providing opportunities for them and training them to be the best in their craft. The previous edition was a success and we look forward to achieving a higher success rate in this year’s edition.”

