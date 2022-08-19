Hands off PDP Suit against National Assembly Candidates, Rivers APC Tells Judge

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

National Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, have urged Justice Stephen Daylop Pam of a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, to recuse himself from the suit against them by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC candidates, referring to suit No. FHC/PHC/CS/127/20222, instituted against them by the PDP, titled: “Peoples Democratic Party VS INEC and 17 Others”, said they do not have confidence in Justice Pam and should therefore hands off the matter for another Judge.

In the suit, PDP is praying the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to annul the APC National Assembly primaries held in the state, on the basis of irregularities.

The candidates, in an oral application on July 25, 2022, requested the presiding judge, Justice Pam, to recuse himself from the suit, insisting lack of confidence in the judge.

In furtherance to their call, the candidates for Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ezemonye Ezekiel-Amadi, accused the Judge of having a close relationship with Governor Nyesom Wike.

Ezekiel-Amadi, speaking on behalf of the other APC NASS candidates, said Pam could not also deny his closeness to the PDP Legal Adviser in the State, Kingsley Chuku, alleging that all suits filled by the party against other political parties in the State, were being handled by the Judge.