Buhari Mourns Renowned Journalist, Duro Onabule 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Chief Duro Onabule, who passed on Tuesday at 83.

The president, in a statement issued Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, condoled with the former military leader, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) over the sad loss.

The president noted the commendable contributions of the respected journalist to the development of Nigeria, especially his role in stimulating robust debates with insightful articles while working variously as Editor of National Concord and Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

President Buhari, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.