  • Wednesday, 17th August, 2022

Buhari Mourns Renowned Journalist, Duro Onabule 

Nigeria | 19 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Chief Duro Onabule, who passed on Tuesday at 83.

The president, in a statement issued Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, condoled with the former military leader, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) over the sad loss.

The president noted the commendable contributions of the respected journalist to the development of Nigeria, especially his role in stimulating robust debates with insightful articles while working variously as Editor of National Concord and Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

President Buhari, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.