2023: We’ll Make Education Relevant to Rivers Youths, Says Lulu-Briggs​

Blessing Ibunge

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has assured that if elected into office in 2023, his led government would make education affordable for youths.

Lulu-Briggs made the promise at an​ interactive session in Port Harcourt with Rivers students led by a social-political organisation under the aegis of ‘WE Agenda’.

The business mogul, who also promised that, if elected, he would bring development closer to the people, said efforts of past and present administrations in repositioning the state​ to compete with the economies and realities of its contemporaries have been insignificant.

He said he would build a generation responsible enough to handle a better future for the country.

“I have the best of intention for Rivers students because they are our future. We all agreed we need a complete reorientation. So the next government is going to be a talking government that will tell people the rightness of their actions and the wrongness of their actions, that will speak truth to them,” Lulu-Briggs explained.

He further stated, “We will be quite transparent so that the young people will understand the right things they should do. There is going to be total value reorientation because they are our future. One of the major reasons I want to be in government is to see that we educate the next generation.” ​

